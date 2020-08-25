Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 21,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,408. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

