Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.