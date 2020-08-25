Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Upbit. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $19.77 million and $1.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,772,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,955,408 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, BigONE, Bancor Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

