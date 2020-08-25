Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Express has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.