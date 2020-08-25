Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.62 on Tuesday, hitting $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

