Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

