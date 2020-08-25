Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.