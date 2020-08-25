FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0030

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a market cap of $48,365.63 and $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

