Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $84.21 on Monday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 961,570 shares of company stock worth $75,826,790. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 300.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

