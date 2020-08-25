Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Head to Head Survey

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.18% 29.16% 16.04% Affiliated Managers Group 5.95% 18.94% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 3 2 0 2.40 Affiliated Managers Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $74.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Federated Hermes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Affiliated Managers Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Affiliated Managers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.91 $272.34 million $2.69 9.41 Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 1.48 $15.70 million $14.22 4.99

Federated Hermes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affiliated Managers Group. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Affiliated Managers Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

