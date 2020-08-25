Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 23,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,741. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

