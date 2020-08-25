Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 77.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 939,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,332,980. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

