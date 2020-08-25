Financial Analysis: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) vs. Landstar (NYSE:LDSR)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landstar and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

Braskem has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Braskem -19.50% -962.43% -13.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 3,315.28 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.27 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.06

Landstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Risk and Volatility

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landstar beats Braskem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

