Financial Contrast: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -5.18% 65.07% 8.74% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.21 $7.05 million $3.11 4.19 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 1.27 -$24.28 million $1.17 10.99

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.95%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

