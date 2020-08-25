Financial Review: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and State Street (NASDAQ:STT)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and State Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 3.81 $159.72 million $2.60 8.72 State Street $13.13 billion 1.85 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.17

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. State Street has a consensus price target of $75.94, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 1.59% 4.94% 0.76% State Street 20.27% 12.74% 0.98%

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

State Street beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

