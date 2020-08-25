Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,214,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,959.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNNF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

