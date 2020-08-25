First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HV Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than HV Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HV Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp N/A 5.82% 0.53% First Business Financial Services 14.20% 8.97% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HV Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $12.06 million 2.27 N/A N/A N/A First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.25 $23.32 million $2.68 5.98

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats HV Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. In addition, the company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, treasury management, and trust and investment. Further, it provides lines of credit and factored receivable financing, and term loans secured by accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and real estate assets primarily to manufacturers and wholesale distribution companies; and new and replacement equipment loan and lease, debt restructuring, consolidation, and sale-lease-back transaction services. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

