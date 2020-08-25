First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FCNCA stock opened at $400.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,214.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

