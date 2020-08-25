First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $279.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.