First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $145,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,020.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,930. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KPTI stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.