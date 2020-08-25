Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.32

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 66074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLDM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

