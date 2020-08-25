Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

