Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $123,000 Stake in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AEGON by 266.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 43.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

