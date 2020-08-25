Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases New Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 871,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

