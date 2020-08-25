Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 32,806 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,806 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

