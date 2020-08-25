Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes $227,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 81.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

