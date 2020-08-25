Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes $236,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TFI opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.