Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Takes $57,000 Position in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

CRK opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

