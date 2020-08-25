Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fsd Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Fsd Pharma posted earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fsd Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fsd Pharma.

Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fsd Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

HUGE opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Fsd Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

About Fsd Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

