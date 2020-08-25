FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Corus Entertainment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.40 million.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,441.05. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $97,550.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.