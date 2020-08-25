FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By KeyCorp

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

