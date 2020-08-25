FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

