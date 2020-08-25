FYDcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,868.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $699,204.40 and $4,868.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001592 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 498,893,887 coins and its circulating supply is 478,437,587 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

