G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $59.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 540,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,310. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

