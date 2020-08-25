GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $134.83 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

