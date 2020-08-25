Gary Charles George Sells 21,930 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,090,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,023.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Charles George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $769,960.10.

On Monday, July 20th, Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

JBHT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $13,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

