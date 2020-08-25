GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

GDS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,148. GDS has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

