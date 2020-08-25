General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,497 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Strs Ohio increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.