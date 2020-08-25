General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,483 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Motors were worth $59,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.