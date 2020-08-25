Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of GMAB opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.