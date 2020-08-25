Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $3.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, CPDAX and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Allbit, Binance, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Bibox, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

