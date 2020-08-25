Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

