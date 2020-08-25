GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 627,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 44,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.