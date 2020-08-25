GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. GNY has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,543.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

