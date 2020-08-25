Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 156.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.23% of Godaddy worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,310 shares of company stock worth $12,368,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. 1,519,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,074. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

