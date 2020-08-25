Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

