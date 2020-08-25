Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GORO stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

GORO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

