GoldFund Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,385.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $158,613.82 and $6,385.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002975 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

