Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Conviction-Buy

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Santander downgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renovaveis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EDRVF opened at $16.32 on Friday. EDP Renovaveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

About EDP Renovaveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

