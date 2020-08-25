Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $97,816.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023608 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004231 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003913 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

